Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,397,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,723,438. Matterport has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96.

Insider Activity at Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,957.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

See Also

