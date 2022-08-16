Matthew Lang Sells 31,214 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $569,031.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 363,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,100.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Lang sold 1,935 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $24,903.45.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80.

Myovant Sciences Stock Down 4.1 %

MYOV traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.40.

Several analysts recently commented on MYOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,051.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 78,879 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 252,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 138,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

