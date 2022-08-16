Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXLGet Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Boxlight from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Boxlight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $50.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Mark Elliott sold 85,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $70,151.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,851 shares in the company, valued at $233,577.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Mark Elliott sold 85,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $70,151.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,851 shares in the company, valued at $233,577.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Shaun Marklew sold 39,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $36,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,993 shares of company stock valued at $126,518. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 729,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 72,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

