McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $266.67. The stock had a trading volume of 32,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,759. The company has a market capitalization of $196.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

