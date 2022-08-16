MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) PT Raised to $31.00

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,117. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,657,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.