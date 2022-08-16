MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.70% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.63.
MEG Energy Stock Down 4.9 %
MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.12. 2,413,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,875. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.24. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.85 and a 52 week high of C$24.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at MEG Energy
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
See Also
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.