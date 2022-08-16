MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.63.

MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.12. 2,413,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,875. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.24. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.85 and a 52 week high of C$24.47.

In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total transaction of C$120,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,372.35. In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total transaction of C$120,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,372.35. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 84,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total transaction of C$1,808,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,932 shares in the company, valued at C$6,688,132.90.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

