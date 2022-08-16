Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 55,816 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,816 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

