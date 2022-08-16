Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,837 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $102,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,453,000 after buying an additional 354,678 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,749,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,798,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 852,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,409,000 after buying an additional 108,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.98.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.