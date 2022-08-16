Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,070 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $72,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

