Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,749 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $238.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $148.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.39.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

