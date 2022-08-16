Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Director Keith Purchase Sells 10,000 Shares

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,354.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mercer International Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. 828,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,398. Mercer International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $572.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.73 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mercer International by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,282 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mercer International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MERC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Stories

