Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) CFO Raul Jr. Parra Sells 2,343 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

MMSI traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.32. 332,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,534. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.03. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

