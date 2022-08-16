Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,344 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.9% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $28,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,104 shares of company stock worth $702,902. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.33. The stock had a trading volume of 440,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,443,108. The company has a market capitalization of $481.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

