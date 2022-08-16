Metronome (MET) Market Cap Achieves $16.98 Million

Metronome (MET) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $16.98 million and approximately $21,989.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00004982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037063 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,357,757 coins and its circulating supply is 14,213,183 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metronome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

