Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Raised by Shelton Wealth Management LLC

Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.67. 107,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,991. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $244,908.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,970 shares of company stock valued at $597,211. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.