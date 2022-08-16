Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $292.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays lowered their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Shares of MSFT opened at $293.47 on Friday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.59.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

