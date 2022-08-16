Miramar Capital LLC Acquires 24,017 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT remained flat at $95.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. 78,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,845. The stock has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average of $100.36.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

