Miramar Capital LLC Buys 6,174 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 544.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 190,503 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.08. The company had a trading volume of 116,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $179.36.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
