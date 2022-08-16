Miramar Capital LLC Buys 6,174 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 544.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 190,503 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.08. The company had a trading volume of 116,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $179.36.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.