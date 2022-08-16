Miramar Capital LLC Buys 6,831 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in General Dynamics by 47.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $241.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,111. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.38. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

