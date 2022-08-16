Miramar Capital LLC Buys 9,468 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,595 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.5% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $195.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

