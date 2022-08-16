Miramar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.91. The stock had a trading volume of 51,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,077. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

