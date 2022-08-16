Miramar Capital LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.96. 24,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.86. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

