Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $16.60 million and $5.96 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036670 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance.

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.