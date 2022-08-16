MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.88.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.25%. Research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.86%.

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 190,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,744,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 555,225 shares of company stock worth $218,444 and sold 40,381 shares worth $13,016. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth $175,000.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

