MOBOX (MBOX) Price Hits $0.73 on Exchanges

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. MOBOX has a total market cap of $58.37 million and approximately $13.43 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MOBOX has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002319 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036670 BTC.
MOBOX Coin Profile
MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.
MOBOX Coin Trading
