Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $863,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,520,214.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total value of $864,250.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04.
- On Monday, July 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $1,627,500.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00.
- On Friday, June 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total value of $719,900.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $1,222,518.60.
Moderna Trading Down 5.0 %
Moderna stock traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,024,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $464.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Moderna by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Moderna by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
