Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $863,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,520,214.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total value of $864,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04.

On Monday, July 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $1,627,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total value of $719,900.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $1,222,518.60.

Moderna Trading Down 5.0 %

Moderna stock traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,024,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $464.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Moderna by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Moderna by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.