Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,163 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Oxford Square Capital worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 101.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.50%.

Insider Activity at Oxford Square Capital

In other Oxford Square Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,910.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,692,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,905,130.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 21,961 shares of company stock valued at $88,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Articles

