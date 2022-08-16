Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Progressive by 1.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 35,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $122.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The company has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.48.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

