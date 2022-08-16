Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.38 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

