Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 398 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 652,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,942,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 218,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 479.5% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSM opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $47.34.

