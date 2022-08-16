Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 4,063 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,132,000 after acquiring an additional 93,126 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,601,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $109.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

