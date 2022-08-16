Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,249,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $950,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28,259 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM stock opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th.

