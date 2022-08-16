Motocoin Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (MOTO)

Motocoin (MOTO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Motocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Motocoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Motocoin has a market cap of $268,538.62 and $12.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Motocoin

Motocoin (MOTO) uses the hashing algorithm. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. The Reddit community for Motocoin is https://reddit.com/r/Motocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Motocoin is motocoin.org. Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Motocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Motocoin is a cryptocurrency utilizing an innovative proof-of-play scheme where coins can only be mined by cognitive workload – playing a 2D motorbike simulation game, which is different from Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies that use a proof-of-work scheme where miners must perform difficult computations and then use proof of that work to secure coin transactions and get their reward. Motocoin was historically dominated by bots, but is currently testing a new security model that better enforces balanced play. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Motocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Motocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

