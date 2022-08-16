M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stake Boosted by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

MTB traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.02. 2,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $190.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,841 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,662 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

