Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 11.25 Per Share

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.25 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Murray Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MUT opened at GBX 885 ($10.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 842.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 857.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 555.35. Murray Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 738 ($8.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 957 ($11.56).
Murray Income Trust Company Profile
