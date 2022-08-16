Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 11.25 Per Share

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.25 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Murray Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MUT opened at GBX 885 ($10.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 842.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 857.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 555.35. Murray Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 738 ($8.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 957 ($11.56).

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.