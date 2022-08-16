Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTRA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. Natera has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera will post -5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $26,460.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $40,986.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,179.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,460.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 44,900.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

