National Bank Financial Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$147.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

NYSE:RY traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.47. 19,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,158. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.