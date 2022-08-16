Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Nautilus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus Stock Performance

NLS opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.68. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,832.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,016,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 718,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 78,631 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 763,883 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nautilus by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus

(Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.