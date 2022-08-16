Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives $14.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,039,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,827 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $23,502,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $8,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 21.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

