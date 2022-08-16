NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $17.00 target price on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.62.
NeoGenomics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.91. 1,727,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,526. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $54.74.
Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 78.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 254,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 58.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,100,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,418,000 after purchasing an additional 141,195 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 209.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 495,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 335,283 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
