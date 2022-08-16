NEST Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $89.98 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $89.98 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,948.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00128754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035552 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00068789 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

