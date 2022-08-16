Nestree Price Hits $0.0121 on Major Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Nestree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $32.19 million and $1.58 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,946.63 or 0.99990118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00048301 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00024993 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

