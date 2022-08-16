Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Trading Up 10%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33. 225,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 376,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.60 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Nevada Copper Stock Up 8.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$145.75 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper ( TSE:NCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

