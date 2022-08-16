News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in News were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of News by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in News by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Up 1.4 %

NWS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,503. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

News Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.