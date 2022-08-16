Newton (NEW) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $441,383.00

Newton (NEW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Newton has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $441,383.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037382 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Newton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

