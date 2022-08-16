Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 63,027 shares.The stock last traded at $7.41 and had previously closed at $7.05.

Nexa Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexa Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 329,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

