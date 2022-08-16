Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) PT Lowered to $6.00

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KIND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 4.55.

KIND stock traded up 0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 3.15. 4,537,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,448. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.19. Nextdoor has a one year low of 2.47 and a one year high of 18.59.

In other Nextdoor news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.06 per share, with a total value of 4,896,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,043,364 shares in the company, valued at 24,612,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze bought 2,175,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.35 per share, with a total value of 7,287,985.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,802,966 shares in the company, valued at 12,739,936.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.06 per share, with a total value of 4,896,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,043,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,612,693.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 8,937,072 shares of company stock valued at $28,686,502 over the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 261.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 0.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,980,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

