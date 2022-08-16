NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Raised by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.84. 93,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,604,203. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $178.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

