NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Boosted by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.92. 112,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,604,203. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

