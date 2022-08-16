NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE NEX traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,492,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 2.01. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,322,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,322,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $258,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,360. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,639,000 after buying an additional 4,336,990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 477.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,440,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,979 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 237.6% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,030 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12,221.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,942,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.